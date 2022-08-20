"When true simplicity is gained, to bow and to bend we will not be ashamed. To turn, turn will be our delight, till by turning, turning we come round right."
From "Simple Gifts" a Shaker Hymn from the 1800s
The 160-year-old Pilcher pipe organ at Grace Church of West Feliciana was a gift to honor George Mathews, the first chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court. Thousands of pipes, ranging from tiny to massive, were disassembled and cleaned in a two-week process, and the organ was rededicated during an Aug. 14 recital.
The gift is both simple and a complex wonder. Organs of this size and category are made to be taken apart. It was built in St. Louis, disassembled, and shipped in pieces down the Mississippi River to St. Francisville.
To listen to the performances and a history of the organ, visit https://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/news/communities/west_feliciana/article_2d3d0f16-20cf-11ed-bed2-3f114fbc5a7a.html.
History of Simple Gift – Author, historian Anne Butler details the history of the Pilcher pipe organ gift accompanied by Pastoral Dance on Simple Gifts (Andrew Clarke b. 1942) performed by Grace Church music director Austin Clark.
Organ Recital Compilation – three short pieces from the organ recital performed by Grace Church music director Austin Clark.