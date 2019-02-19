ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana School Board agreed Tuesday to purchase 42 acres of land adjoining West Feliciana Middle School to use for a proposed elementary school.
Board members Kelly O’Brien, Amanda McKinney, Emma Uhle, Milton Coats, and Helen Whitfield voted in favor of the purchase, for less than $1 million, and Sara Wilson-Rogers abstained, giving no reason for her decision not to vote.
The land is owned by the estate of the late Alfred Gould, a physician who had also sold the district the property on which the West Feliciana Middle School was built.
The funds to buy the land will come from the school district’s surplus and the exact amount will not be known until all negotiations and inspections of the property are complete, Superintendent Hollis Milton said.
The contract before the board for the purchase was vetted by District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla, Charles Hardie, of law firm Hammond & Sills, and real estate agent George Kurz, and is contingent upon a favorable inspection, Milton told the board.
The land is ideal because of its size, price, availability, and lack of elevation issues, all problems that plague much of the other property near the district’s existing schools.
Traditionally, the district has been able to keep its schools on one large campus and students would benefit from continuing to have that close proximity, Milton said.
In January, the board voted to call a May 4 election on a proposed $52.6 million bond issue to build the new school as well as make improvements at West Feliciana High School, including construction of a new freshman academy.
The proposition calls for an additional property tax of 9.95 mills and for the district to repay the bonds over a period of up to 30 years.
The millage would return to the current rate after the bonds were paid off.
A homeowner with a residence valued at $100,000 would pay an additional $25 per year in property taxes and someone with a $200,000 house would pay $125 more per year if voters approve the property tax increase.
Taxes on a $300,000 home would increase $223 per year, officials said.
About $42 million of the money would be used to build a new school to replace 56-year-old Baines Elementary, which is projected to be overcrowded by 2021, according to a report commissioned by the board, and relieve space issues at Baines Lower Elementary.
The current Baines Elementary houses grades 2-5 and Baines Lower has pre-K, kindergarten and first grade.
Initial plans for the new elementary school call for one wing for grades 1-3 and a separate wing for grades 4 and 5, with the wings sharing a gym, cafeteria and other facilities.
The freshman academy would cost $6 million to build, renovation of the high school’s career and technical educational building would be $3 million, and $500,000 would be used to overhaul the high school auditorium.
The board Tuesday also heard a presentation by Buddy Ragland of Coleman Partners Architects about a conceptual view of the plan for the proposed elementary school and freshman academy.
Ragland explained that the rendering represents where the new freshman academy and 160,000 square foot elementary school could be located.
Site surveys have not yet been done to check for possible wetlands and other factors that could affect building on the land the school district is looking to purchase, he said, making the proposal strictly a rough visualization.
The bond issue would include funds for road and parking improvements necessary for the new buildings. The district is considering connecting the campuses to Marydale Road rather than U.S. 61 to avoid the bureaucracy and cost involved with exiting onto the highway, Ragland said.
The school district would work with the parish to improve Marydale Road and add other access roads for the school.
The typical timeline on building a new school is that the design takes about a year and construction around two years, Ragland said.
In other business, the board recognized teachers of the year Jill Thibodeaux, Baines Elementary; Margaret Anne Pruitt, West Feliciana Middle School, and Jessica Walker, West Feliciana High School, and principal of the year Andrea Mathis, Baines Lower Elementary.