ST. FRANCISVILLE — After hearing a report that West Feliciana's two elementary schools are nearing capacity, the School Board voted Tuesday to give Superintendent Hollis G. Milton the authority to approach landowners about purchasing a site for a new elementary school.
Milton said the board would need a minimum of 20 acres for a new school and the board's permission is only a first step.
Board member Sara Wilson-Rogers said, however, the first step should be to determine how much money the board has available for buying land.
Milton replied that the board has about $7 million in reserve funds, but he said he is not sure how much of that amount should be spent for land.
To build a new school, the board would have to borrow money through a voter-approved bond issue, which are usually repaid with tax proceeds.
Milton said the board has two options to buy land:
- One would be to tie the purchase agreement with the landowner to a bond issue's successful passage, and then use some of the bond proceeds to buy the land.
- The other option would be to purchase the land outright, then use bond proceeds to replenish the reserve fund.
In any case, Milton said, the purchase agreement would be subject to the board's final approval.
The superintendent said the board's vote Tuesday was only to give him the authority to approach landowners.
In connection with a possible bond issue, the board adopted a resolution appointing Government Consultants Inc., of Baton Rouge, as the board's financial adviser on borrowing.
Milton said his initial idea, which is open to change, is to build a school for grades 1-5.
The board is expected to make some decisions at its Dec. 18 meeting about a possible bond issue.
Before the land purchase discussion, Lyn Kenley, of Volkert Inc., reported on a facilities assessment the engineering and construction firm did of the four schools in Bains.
He said Mike Hefner, a Lafayette demographer, did a study that estimates a significant amount of growth in student enrollment in the next 12 years.
"The growth will be fast," Kenley said Hefner reported.
Hefner's report says the lack of housing has hindered West Feliciana's population growth in the past, but the in-migration of high-paid workers and the school district's consistently high performance will spur the school enrollment growth.
"I think we're on the cusp of an exciting time for our parish," Milton said, explaining that enrollment increases would allow the school district to offer programs it hasn't had in the past.
"Our facilities don't match the educational outcomes of our students," he said. "Good facilities raise expectations."
Kenley said Bains Elementary, with prekindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade classes, and Bains Lower Elementary, grades 2-5, will be at capacity in two years.
Kenley also reported that Bains Lower and the middle school are both in good condition, but both have some minor cosmetic issues that should be addressed.
The high school "needs a little attention," Kenley said, but "it's not going to fall down."
The high school also has very little storage space, he added.