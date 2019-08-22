Emergency officials in West Feleciana Parish are updating their emergency notification system and urging residents to sign up.
The new system is set to roll out Sept. 4 and allows residents to receive notifications about severe weather, floods, fires, road closures and other public safety advisories by text, phone or email.
Residents already receiving emergency alerts will have to sign up for the new system. They can do so either by visiting the parish's website or by filling out forms available at the sheriff's office.
Those with questions can call 225-784-3123 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.