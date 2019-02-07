I have decided not to seek re-election in 2019; it is my intention to retire after my term expires Dec. 31, 2020. I will continue to serve you, the citizens of our great parish, as tax assessor and will fulfill all my duties until my retirement date. It has been an honor to serve as your assessor. Thank you for allowing me that opportunity.
We have accomplished much over my four terms in office. I owe a lot of gratitude to my staff; they have supported me and will continue to run the office at a high caliber after my retirement.
My goal as assessor was to serve the people of our parish. I believed that my staff and I should have knowledge of appraisal practices and standards, that our office needed the latest technology and tools to operate efficiently and effectively and, most importantly, that our office needed to be accessible by electronic means as well as in person.
I have always had an open-door policy and hope everyone I have talked to during my tenure here has felt that I have listened to them and addressed their concerns with sincerity.
Thank you once again for allowing me the opportunity to serve you and West Feliciana as your tax assessor.
Randy Ritchie
St. Francisville