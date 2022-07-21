Although some minor construction work may be continuing in the background, the new school year will feature the opening of the new $23.9 million Bains Elementary School and a new career-technical education building at West Feliciana High School.
Superintendent Hollis Milton told the School Board at its July 19 meeting that the new facilities will be ready Aug. 9 when students return for the start of classes.
“The new Bains school will be open on time,” Milton said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, but I believe it will happen.”
The career-tech facility at the high school was part of an overall $12 million construction program at the school that included a new freshman academy and a new gymnasium.
The freshman building opened at the beginning of the last school year, and the new gym opened in January. The school system converted the old gymnasium into the career-tech classrooms and labs.
The first day for teachers will be Thursday, Aug. 4, while orientation for high school senior boys and all juniors will be Aug. 1. Orientation for senior girls and all sophomores will be Aug. 2, and freshmen orientation is set Aug. 3.
Middle school orientation will be Aug. 4, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. for seventh and eighth graders and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. for sixth graders.
The Happi Llandiers service organization has planned another drive-through Back-to-School Expo from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Board member Helen Whitfield said the Happi Llandiers will give away free school supplies and backpacks for any student, pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. She said the organization has obtained the school supply lists for all grade levels to help distribute the supplies.
Parents may view the new Bains elementary at an Aug. 8 open house, while Bains Lower Elementary’s open house will be 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., also on Aug. 8. The high school’s open house will be Aug. 22 and the middle school’s open house will be Aug. 30.
Milton also said he wants to hold open houses for grandparents or parish residents who may not have children enrolled in the new elementary school sometime after Labor Day.
“I’d like to give them the grand tour when everything is finished,” he said.