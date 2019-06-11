ST. FRANCISVILLE — Drainage and erosion issues at Market Hall and on Royal Street are being investigated, and a solution is forthcoming, town engineering consultant Bianca Hillhouse informed the Board of Aldermen.
They will likely have to take a soil bore to determine the best course of action, she said Tuesday.
“We have to do whatever it takes to maintain the stability of that building so we don’t lose the building,” said Mayor Pro Tem Rucker Leake.
Hillhouse also reported that the town has received state grant funding of $70,000 for line replacement from the new water well up to the Historic District.
The board on Tuesday also:
- introduced an ordinance to adopt the operating budget for the new fiscal year. A budget hearing and public meeting will be held July 1, with a time to be determined.
- heard an update that the newly adopted water rates for the town have generated $7,000 in revenue after the first month.
- approved the location change for Sno Biz of St. Francisville, a snowball stand that will now rest between Audubon’s Café and Highway 61.