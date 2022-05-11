The Grace Church of West Feliciana tracker organ is not a living resident of the parish, but it is a working, musical testament to the culture and history of the Felicianas. When the time came for a rare cleaning, the pipes called for one of the few U.S. companies specializing in building and servicing the massive instruments.
Thousands of pipes, ranging from tiny to massive, were disassembled and cleaned in a two-week process that drew crowds to watch in awe of both the organ and the builders engulfed two or three deep in the inner workings.
Grace Church music director Austin Clark has played the organ for the last two years. He was in awe of the instrument but realized that it had been 40 years since the organ had any major work and it was past due. He said Dobson Organ Builders was the first name that came to mind.
“They are from Lake City, Iowa,” Clark said. “Very fine organ builders and technicians and have built landmark instruments in the country like St. Thomas Fifth Avenue.”
What seems like working a massive jigsaw puzzle is guided by a road map found in the head of a skilled builder like Donny Hobbs, who led the Dobson team assigned to the Grace Church effort.
“The pipes are easier to keep up with they because they are, for the most part, identified,” he said. “They've got a little script on them for the note number and the name of the stop. So then, I know where it's from. And the size and shape helps out a little bit too.”
Hobbs said most of the parts are similar from organ to organ, so the technicians are geared to know what they look like. “So, then we can hopefully remember where they go back to,” he said.
Organs of this size and category are made to be taken apart. It was built in St. Louis, disassembled, and shipped in pieces down the Mississippi River to St. Francisville. Clark said the Grace Church building was constructed near 1858 and a local family answered the call to provide the first and only organ. Charles Matthews and Harriet Matthews donated the organ to honor their father George Matthews, the first chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The elder Matthews was buried in the church’s historic cemetery.
Clark explained that the instrument is a Pilcher organ built by a company started by Henry Pilcher Sr. Pilcher was born in England and apprenticed as an organ builder in London. In 1832 he arrived in New York and established his business in Newark, New Jersey. Later, his two sons opened an organ building shop in St. Louis in 1852. During the Civil War era, the firm relocated to Chicago.
The Civil War damage to the church took 30 years to restore, but the organ survived those periods and has been in service since that time. The instrument’s history predates modern history, and its technology predates technology dependent on electricity and powered amplification.
The tracker action in the organ refers to the mechanical system that transmits the organist's action in depressing a key to the pallet valve that admits air into the pipes that the key controls. The metal pipes resonate from the hardwoods of the structures and the design of the building leaving no need for the amplifiers that came several decades later.
Clark likened the mechanism to a giant, old-fashioned typewriter. “There's a tracker leading from the key,” he said. The tracker is a stick that goes back to another joint, and that goes up. And then it goes underneath the pipe. So, when you press a key, it's moving all that to open up the palate under the pipe to let in the air. So, it's only like a piano in that it shares a similar keyboard.”
The Grace organ contains some of the oldest pipework built by the Pilcher firm and that places it at the very top of the American standard of organ craftsmanship, Clark said. “You know, 1860 is pretty old,” he said. “That's kind of cool when you're, playing those pipes up there to think those have been sounding for 160 years.”
The Pilcher organ incorporates woodworking and metal in its casing and inner workings and Hobbs, an organist as well as a builder, worked with a different crew each week of the St. Francisville project. The first Dobson team cleaned the pipework and addressed some mechanical issues in the instrument. The second team focused on how the pipes sound.
Clark will perform an organ recital in August to share the sounds of the 162-year-old instrument with the public and celebrate its history and craftsmanship.