ST. FRANCISVILLE — Facing a $111,470 shortfall in its water utility fund, the city is considering raising water rates.
CPA Mike LeBlanc, of Postlethwaite & Netterville, told the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday that the audit of the town's 2017-18 finances shows a consistent revenue pattern for the town, relatively low debt and an increase in sales tax collections.
Referring to the water utility fund as “a little underwater,” LeBlanc suggested raising the water rate, which has not been adjusted since 2011.
“I think it’s probably warranted,” LeBlanc said. “That increase in the loss is not necessarily caused by any one-time expense. It’s caused by a gradual increase, and a not so gradual increase.”
In light of the recent water well project completion, Mayor Billy D’Aquilla anticipates meeting with LeBlanc to discuss increasing the water rates in the coming weeks.
The mayor also said he is happy with the overall condition of the town’s finances.
“For a small town like us, we’ve got a lot of money,” he said. “I try to run the town in a good manner, and we’ve always done very well.”
The board also unanimously approved the legal review proposal from Municode, an electronic ordinance database. Municode will work to ensure that the town’s ordinances do not conflict with older ordinances and state laws, ideally eliminating redundancies.
Assistant Town Attorney Leslie Daniel sees this move as a modernizing step for the town.
“I think that this is something worth investing money in,” Daniel said. “There are a lot of ordinances on the books that nobody remembers are on the books.”
The board also approved:
- the purchase of a new vehicle through Ford Municipal Finance.
- the reappointment of Scott Ford and Jesse L. Means Jr. to the Communications District Board.
- a resolution supporting the two-year appointment of D’Aquilla as director of the board of the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority.