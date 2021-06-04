A Mississippi man surrendered to West Feliciana Parish deputies after being named as a suspect in a triple shooting outside a convenience store.
Demarcus Dunbar, 30, of Woodville, Mississippi, was booked on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree battery. The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said no bond had been set as of Friday morning.
Deputies obtained a warrant believing Dunbar shot three people at the convenience store parking lot Thursday evening. Dunbar surrendered hours later, the sheriff's office said.