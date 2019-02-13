With 14 years of experience in the Assessor’s office, Chief Deputy Richard Kendrick, 39, is announcing his candidacy for the West Feliciana Parish assessor's job. Kendrick is a registered Democrat.
The position comes open as Assessor Randy Ritchie will be retiring at the end of his term.
Kendrick plans to continue providing a standard of excellence to the parish. “I have the appraisal and administrative knowledge essential to being assessor. I am committed to running efficient operations and providing superior service to our residents. Under my leadership, we will carry on with an open-door policy, and I will make every effort to ensure that our values are fair and equitable.”
Kendrick, hired as a field agent in May 2005, helped launch the parish's GIS online mapping system. Following Ritchie, Kendrick was the second person in the parish to become a Certified Louisiana Assessor. In 2008, Kendrick was promoted to chief deputy and has since worked alongside Ritchie as the office administrator. In his tenure, Kendrick completed over 350 hours of appraisal coursework in addition to being involved in all functions of the office.
Kendrick is a graduate of West Feliciana High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. He has a juris doctorate from Southern Law Center and has been an active member of the Louisiana Bar Association for the past eight years. He is a 2016 graduate of Leadership North, a program preparing emerging leaders to meet the future needs of their respective communities.
Kendrick was born and raised in West Feliciana Parish. Married in March 2012, Kendrick and his wife, Meg, have one child, Thomas Matthew, and are expecting their second in June of this year.
Kendrick is an active member in the community. He served as the president of West Feliciana Bar Association, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and most recently president-elect of St. Francisville Rotary Club. In addition, Kendrick is a member of the events committee for West Feliciana Education Foundation’s Dodgeball Challenge and a volunteer coach for and coordinator of the U6 soccer program at the West Feliciana Sports Park. He has participated as a reader in the Reader Leader program at Bains Lower Elementary.
A member of Grace Episcopal Church, he's involved in the Youth Group and has just finished his term as senior warden for the church.
The election is Oct. 12.