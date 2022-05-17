West Feliciana Hospital recently added two new board members for 2022, Rhonda Beauchamp and Cecile Castello.
Beauchamp is a 35-year resident of St. Francisville and brings 35 years of health care experience to the West Feliciana Parish Hospital board, a news release said. She retired from 33 years of service at Lane Regional Medical Hospital as the revenue cycle director and works primarily from home as a performance data analyst for North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond.
Castello is a lifelong resident of West Feliciana Parish and recently retired from the Louisiana Department of Health as deputy assistant secretary where she was responsible for the licensing and regulation of over 8,000 health care facilities statewide. She brings over 45 years of nursing experience to the board, which includes work in both the public and private health care sectors serving in various nursing, administrative and clinical roles.
Additional board members continuing their service include Melvin S. Harvey Jr., senior vice president of Commercial, Construction and Real Estate Lending for the Bank of St. Francisville; Patty Hayden, retired family nurse practitioner; Olton Scott, pastor of St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church; Mitch Brashier, southeast regional manager for Arthur J. Gallagher; Steve Terry, retired president of Hibernia Insurance.