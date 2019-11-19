ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish schools’ state accountability scores were higher in nearly every area for the 2018-19 school year and the district ranked above the state average in many measures, district accountability director Georgia Dudley told the school board Tuesday night.
Overall, the district scored 90.2, an A, up from 89.4, a B, for 2017-18.
For 2018-19, Bains Elementary received a score of 82.7, a B; West Feliciana Middle School was graded 84, a B; and West Feliciana High School had 97.1, an A.
Bains Lower Elementary is not officially graded, Dudley said, since it serves only kindergarten and first grade.
The students in the district ranked fourth in the state for proficiency on the LEAP test.
The graduation rate for the high school was 91.1 percent in 2018, the most recent statistic available, while the state average was 81.4 percent.
Graduation statistics are always a year behind because the state needs time to make sure it has the correct numbers of students graduating, Dudley explained.
West Feliciana High School was also above the state average in graduates enrolling in college, with 68.4 percent. The state average was 57.4 percent.
West Feliciana ranked higher than the state average in ACT scores, with West Feliciana High School students averaging 20.5 on the test. The state average is 18.5 and the national average is 21. The highest possible score on the ACT is 36.
In other business, board member Kelly O’Brien reported that at its Nov. 4 meeting the school board’s building committee, which consists of O’Brien and board members Sara Wilson-Rogers and Scotty Owens, elected her as its chair and Owens as vice chair.
The committee is overseeing the school district’s building projects, including a new elementary school to replace 56-year-old Bains Elementary and a freshman academy.
In May, voters approved a $52.6 million bond issue to pay for the projects, which are expected to be completed by summer 2022.
Volkert is expected to present a conceptual site plan for the new buildings to the committee at its next meeting, 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the school board office, O’Brien said.
The board also:
- Accepted the high bid of Louisiana Workforce Development of $7,025 each for two buses the district had previously declared surplus.
- Approved purchasing cyber security insurance from North American Capacity Insurance and Peleus Insurance with a premium of $9,730 per year. The deductible is $25,000 with a claim limit of $2 million.