A record-high of 11 LSU students have been selected for the highly competitive National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship this year, a news release said.
This fellowship supports outstanding graduate students in NSF-supported disciplines who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees. NSF received more than 13,000 applications for 2,000 fellowships this year.
Marvin Stewart, a Bridge to the Doctorate Fellow from St. Francisville, is among the students. He is pursuing his Ph.D. in chemistry with adviser Semin Lee. His research is in ligand design for alkyne metathesis.
“I am not sure what the future holds for me, but I intend to learn as much as I can throughout this process, while being a positive role model in my community,” he said. “My advice would be to follow their passion, and never give up. Coming from an education background, teaching math in Baker School district, I often felt that it was too late for me to pursue a doctoral degree. Dr. Lee and the (Bridge to Doctorate) fellowship program helped me to tap into my full potential, and for that I will be forever grateful.”
NSF’s five-year fellowship includes three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $34,000 and $12,000 to cover tuition and fees.