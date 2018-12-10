ST. FRANCISVILLE — Kenny Havard, sworn in as West Feliciana's second parish president Monday, said he plans to make the parish's roads and bridges his main focus during the next year.

Havard gave up his District 62 seat in the state House of Representatives to take over the reins of parish government from Kevin Couhig, who retired effective Monday.

Retired Judge Jack Marionneaux administered the oath of office to Havard, who later attended his first Parish Council meeting.

"It's going to be roads and bridges: infrastructure," Havard said of his initial plan for operating as the head of parish government.

"Ten percent of our bridges are offline (closed) and 50 percent are posted at a lower weight limit than they should be," Havard said.

Couhig twice attempted earlier this year to persuade the council to put propositions on a special election ballot to rededicate some existing taxes from supporting the parish hospital to a road and bridge improvement program, but a majority of the council would not support the proposed election.

Couhig's proposals met stiff opposition from residents who support the parish hospital.

Havard said he is not planning to immediately seek additional tax revenue to start a massive road program.

'I'll look at it in a year or so, after I get my arms around it," he said.

Havard defeated Council President John C. Thompson and Lauren Field in the special Nov. 6 election to finish the remainder of Couhig's term.

A special election is set Feb. 23 in parts of East Baton Rouge and East and West Feliciana parishes to fill Havard's legislative seat. Qualifying for the race is Jan. 9-11, and a runoff election, if needed, will be held March 30. The next legislative session begins April 8.

Havard must run again next fall to keep the parish president's post for a full four-year term.

Havard said Couhig briefed the three candidates seeking to replace him on the parish's financial picture before the election, and he said he has visited the governmental offices several times since to understand how Couhig had set up the departments.

"It's been a great transition period," Havard said.

"I'm lucky that I can come in and hit the ground running," Havard told the crowd that filled the council chamber to witness him taking the oath of office. He said Couhig had already done the hard work of changing from a police jury to a home-rule system of government.

Havard told the council members and St. Francisville Mayor Billy D'Aquilla that he looks forward to working with the council and the town.

"We're all in this together," he said.