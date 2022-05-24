Hunter Adams lights up when he gets to talk about his prized pink Pokémon. The circular cat with the green thingy sticking from its head is a Hoppip, and Hunter walked into the West Feliciana Parish Library with one burning a hole in his pocket itching for a trade.
Hunter and several of his new-found friends participated in a Pokémon trading swap April 28 during the first meeting of the special interest group.
Emily Adams reached out to Jennifer Goudeau, youth services librarian, about starting a regular meeting of young people and adults interested in Pokémon cards. Hunter is on the autism spectrum and Adams knew of another family with a shared provider who saw great results after cultivating Pokémon card interests.
"It was a mom that started it in Zachary, and she gave me the idea," she said. "Well, I went a little farther and got a few games because it gives everybody a chance to swap the whole hour.”
The library outing is fun and educational, but it also provides a valuable social connection for the participants with special needs. Adams explained that one participant avoids social settings, but didn’t hesitate to attend the library group.
“He doesn't go out in public a lot, but when he found out about it, he immediately went and started getting his Pokémon stuff together,” she said. “That touched me because he does not want to go to places, but he was counting down and ready to go. He is here with everybody and that makes me feel really good. It’s a big deal.”
Goudeau, citing a Pokémon stage of her own, seemed more excited than some of the children because the well-attended event is the forerunning for a full summer of programming at the library after remote and online activities during the COVID-19 pandemic periods.
The Summer Reading Program for children and teens returns to a traditional format. Participants will earn a sticker on their log for every 20 minutes read. Every third sticker can win a prize. Participants who fill up the reading log will be entered to win a $50 Amazon gift card. All books, not just library books, count.
Library Director Stacie Davis invites the entire parish to take a “staycation” at the library this summer while exploring the "Ocean of Possibilities," this summer’s theme.
Participants can register for the Adult Summer Reading program May 30 through July 25.
After the first four books are logged, the reader gets a $5 gift certificate to The Birdman Café. The summer’s grand prize will be a $100 gift certificate to the St. Francisville Inn.
Calendars of activities and events for all ages can be found at https://www.wfplibrary.org.