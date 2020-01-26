Following months of complaints of brown tap water that stank of chlorine coming out faucets in West Feliciana, the parish is set to change how it treats its water system this week to fix those issues.

The $300,000 project — to be paid through the parish's general fund — will align the public water system with a method used by the majority of Louisiana and prevent smelly and discolored water. The parish plans to roll out its new water treating system on Thursday.

The new process uses a chloramine disinfectant system, which uses chlorine gas and other chemicals to stabilize the materials that cause brown water and to kill bacteria.

Though the water has been safe to drink ahead of the switch, parish leaders vowed to make changes amid a groundswell of worries from residents who demanded clear and odorless water.

"Having brown water that smells like chlorine is unacceptable," said Parish President Kenny Havard. "We live in the 21st century."

The new process is not expected to change the taste or clarity but will reduce the strong chlorine odor because the process creates fewer disinfectant byproducts.

Another source of the brown water came when particles that stripped off pipes when fire departments were checking the water flow for fire hydrants, which also required them to flush pipes.

The hardened scale that builds up in pipes broke away when more liquid bleach has been added, causing tap water to have a brown tinge in parts of the parish.

The new system will end that issue in most places because it doesn't allow certain chemicals to bond and dislodge material in pipes.

State and local health officials are cautioning people who use dialysis machines to filter and remove the disinfectant known as chloramine. It's a precaution at-home users and clinics should already be taking to prevent that chance of contracting methemoglobinemia, a potentially fatal blood disorder.

Parish officials are also warning people with aquariums to use distilled water in their tanks because the higher levels of chlorine are deadly for fish.

Havard said the chlorine smell was likely caused after the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals found Naegleria fowleri, also known as brain-eating amoeba, in some water systems, but not in West Feliciana, and began requiring the injection of more chlorine across the board.

Public health officials raised alarms in 2018 after a Seattle woman died from an infection after she used tap water to clear her sinuses with a neti pot. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people boil tap water for three minutes or using distilled water before using sinus-clearing devices. The amoeba can infect people by entering the nose but will not harm people who drink water, according to state health officials.

Although regulators didn't detect the amoeba in West Feliciana Parish, people closest to bleach-injection sites reported their water smelling of chlorine more than others, Havard said.

Changing the method of treating water will put West Feliciana in line with the majority of parishes across the state. Havard said the process took time to put in place because of bureaucratic hoops it first needed to jump through with the DHH.

Havard said residents may still see brown water coming out of their faucets, but it should likely clear out within a few weeks. Broken water lines or routine flushing may see some instances of unclear water briefly return.

"I'm not saying they'll never have brown water again in places," Havard said. "For the most part, this is going to be the biggest upgrade for the parish."