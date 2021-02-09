A former West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office jail employee was arrested after the agency found she had been inappropriately talking to an inmate, officials said.
Brianna Duncan, 24, of Baker was fired from the sheriff’s office late last month after the sheriff’s office began investigating a potential security breach at the parish jail, authorities said Tuesday.
During the investigation, officials said they found Duncan, who had worked as a jailer since October, had also used the jail’s phones to communicate with an inmate.
She was arrested Friday on suspicion of malfeasance in office and was free Tuesday after posting an $8,000 bond.