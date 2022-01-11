After a five-year hiatus, and after overcoming figurative but numerous roadblocks, the grueling Rouge Roubaix bicycle race is coming back to West Feliciana this March.
Beginning in St. Francisville and traversing steep terrain up into Wilkinson County, Mississippi, the Rouge Roubaix is a 127-mile bike race that has gained a reputation for being one of the toughest one-day cycling events in the country.
With approximately 400 riders from across the world competing in the most recent edition of the race in 2017, the Rouge Roubaix is open to 500 participants this year.
The race disappeared from West Feliciana Parish for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local ordinances related to cycling within the parish, and weather issues.
"We had a couple of years of inclement weather with the river flooding, then we had some political controversy and the COVID pandemic," Rouge Roubaix race director Will Jones said. "With COVID settling down and everything good with the local officials, we wanted to bring the event back."
After flooding from the Mississippi River canceled the 2018 race, an ordinance from West Feliciana Parish Council restricting the behavior of bicyclists on parish roads led to organizers with the Rouge Roubaix pulling out of the 2019 race.
Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso was killed by a motorist while biking in West Feliciana Parish in June 2018 and a committee was formed by parish leaders less than two weeks later to study new bicycling regulations.
Members of the West Feliciana Parish Council in October 2018 approved the new ordinance, which included requirements that bicyclists wear fluorescent garments and ride single file in groups of 10 or fewer, to the disdain of the cycling community and Rouge Roubaix race organizers.
West Feliciana weighing new bike regulations following Buddy Amoroso's death; move concerns cyclists
"The race committee and team have come to this decision based on the current view of cycling by the West Feliciana Parish Council," Rouge Roubaix organizers wrote on Facebook following the ordinance approval. "Rouge Roubaix is a massive undertaking in putting together, we have determined that we can better utilize time, manpower, and resources elsewhere and produce other quality events."
While the 2020 and 2021 Rouge Roubaix were cancelled due to COVID-19, Jones continued working behind the scenes to bring the race back to the parish.
With pressure from the cycling community and changes in West Feliciana Parish leadership, Jones said he and Rouge Roubaix organizers were able to get the race back for March 5.
"A couple of people that were opposed to the race left office and the people that got on the committee or board that replaced them wanted to bring the event back," he said. "Both for economic impact and because it's just a neat little thing that a certain percentage of the town likes to appreciate."
According to Jones, he met with West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard and Sheriff Brian Spillman to get the green light for the 2022 event.
"A few months ago I went up there and they told me that they'd like to have the race back so we're coming back on good will and all is good in the world as far as the Rouge Roubaix is concerned," Jones said.
Havard shared that the return of the Rouge Roubaix is one way that parish officials hope to promote eco-tourism in the area.
"We welcome the race and we want people to come and enjoy West Feliciana, eat in our restaurants and enjoy the things that we enjoy here," he said. "We just want them to be safe and courteous."
Havard shared that when he sees cyclists, they're often going at a high rate of speed down winding roads in the parish.
In order to protect the cyclists and residents, Havard said officers will be following the Rouge Roubaix route on race day to ensure safety as riders cross difficult terrain.
"We'll have the sheriff's department at every crossroads following them now and we're just asking them to follow the rules," Havard said. "We're doing everything we can to keep them safe."
As the race nears, Jones said he's more than excited to see the Rouge Roubaix back after nearly half of a decade.
"We've had people come from all over the country and even a couple of international people come and do the event over the years and they all say it's unbelievable," Jones said. "It's something neat to see because the people who gravitate to riding bicycles, they like a challenge and it's a very challenging event. "