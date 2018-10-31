State Rep. Kenny Havard, Lauren Field and John Thompson, all Republicans, are competing to become the second person to serve as West Feliciana Parish president in the Nov. 6 special election.
Outgoing President Kevin Couhig, who will retire in December with about a year left in his term, ushered in a new era of government for the parish, which transitioned from a police jury system of government to a parish council in 2013.
Couhig took office that year as the first president of the parish and pushed growth and economic development for the region, often butting heads with officials and residents concerned with preserving the parish’s historic roots and rural lifestyle.
Havard, 47, who represents District 62, including parts of East Baton Rouge and East and West Feliciana parishes, was elected to the House in 2011. His current term ends in 2020.
Havard attended Jackson High School and graduated from LSU with a degree in industrial instrumentation and design, going on to work in the oil and gas industry. He has lived in West Feliciana for 26 years.
Havard's tenure in the state legislature has not been fee of controversy.
In May, he responded to a House bill addressing the way Louisiana’s female prisoners are treated by proposing a similar bill aimed at the treatment of male prisoners by female guards. He later withdrew the bill after protests by female lawmakers.
He also caused controversy in 2016 when he suggested during a debate in the House chamber about whether to raise the minimum age of strip club dancers from age 18 to 21 that the government should also require stripper to be younger than 28 and not overweight.
Questioned about the possible impact of the remarks on his campaign for parish president, Havard said, “The people of West Feliciana understand me and they know what I meant. I was making a comment about overregulation and the overreach of government, and they get that. Some people don’t have a sense of humor and I feel bad for them really.”
Neither of the other candidates running for parish president can match his experience and connections throughout the state and federal government, Havard said.
His record in the House includes fighting for the tax reallocation for the Entergy nuclear plant in St. Francisville that will bring additional revenue to the parish beginning this year and securing funding for riverfront development in the parish.
The main issues he is concerned with for the parish are infrastructure — such as roads, bridges and high-speed internet — and pairing economic development with the historic and rural character of the parish.
“No one wants to see a smokestack on Main Street. We need to decide who we are as a parish and make sure our development fits that,” he said.
Field, 52, shares Havard’s concerns about smart growth for the parish but argues that her work in community development has given her a unique perspective on what West Feliciana needs as well as how to bring people together to find solutions.
After graduating from LSU, Field moved to St. Francisville in 1992 and opened a women’s clothing store. In 2007 she took her position as executive director of the St. Francisville Area Foundation.
“I’ve seen firsthand the struggles of small businesses. We have great businesses here but we need to have traffic for them to thrive. We need to focus on marketing and tourism for that to happen,” she said.
Residents supporting local business helps, but attracting events and visitors to the area is vitally important to the economy, Field said.
Field characterized the parish’s recent adoption of an ordinance that includes requirements that cyclists wear fluorescent garments and ride single file in groups of 10 or fewer as a misstep that will hurt tourism.
Parish officials became concerned about bicycle safety after East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso was killed in a biking accident in West Feliciana over the summer.
Three bicycling races have pulled out of West Feliciana in response to the new law.
“We need to get law enforcement, parish officials and the cycling community together to come up with a solution to this,” Field said.
Other issues Field sees as important to the vitality of the parish are providing more recreational opportunities and developing the riverfront.
Thompson represents District B on the West Feliciana Parish Council and has served as council president since January. His term ends in 2019.
“I’m nobody’s boss and everyone’s servant. I work with everyone in the parish, rich and poor and across racial lines. I believe in working together to improve the parish,” he said.
Besides his work on the council, Thompson, 63, also serves as pastor at the Greater Hollywood Baptist Church and has a masonry construction business in the parish.
He grew up in West Feliciana Parish, went to high school in Baton Rouge and attended Southern University for two years.
He also worked at Exxon for almost 18 years.
His leadership, business experience and knowledge of the construction industry set him apart from the other candidates, Thompson said.
“I want to continue the work and progress we are making in the parish. I believe we are going in the right direction. We have plans in place and we are growing, making strides with our roads and bridges,” he said.
The parish needs sustainable growth, including affordable housing, improved infrastructure, roads and internet service.
“We have to work toward growing the parish, but in a way that keeps all of the residents happy. We have our own identity in this parish and we want to keep it,” he said.