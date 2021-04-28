ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish School Board voted April 26 to accept one of three offers to buy the old St. Francisville High School site near the Pecan Grove neighborhood.
School Superintendent Hollis Milton said the $750,000 offer by St. Francisville businessman Stuart Maginnis was the highest of the three proposals submitted for the board’s consideration by broker Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate, of Baton Rouge.
Although the board agreed to sign a purchase agreement with Maginnis, Milton said four or more months may pass before the sale is finalized.
The Maginnis offer includes a contingency period ending Aug. 20 for the purchaser to conduct a “due diligence” investigation of the property, plus a 30-day extension, if needed, and another 30–day extension if a title problem needs to be cleared up.
The purchase agreement indicates the buyer intends to finance up to 80 percent of the purchase price, and the School Board has agreed to transfer the mineral rights for the property to Maginnis.
The buyer and the seller are to split the Derbes Falgoust brokerage fee of 5 percent of the purchase price.
Milton said discussions three years ago began with the idea that the site was about 21 acres, but further investigation indicates it is 18.97 acres, Milton said.
Derbes Falgoust representative Randy Herring told the board the brokerage firm received three initial offers, then told the parties to come back with their highest offers.
“I don’t think you’re leaving anything on the table,,” Herring told board members, two of whom participated remotely.
Three board members, President Milton Coats, Vice President Kelly O’Brien and Amanda McKinney, studied the proposals and recommended the board accept the Maginnis offer.
The board declared the property surplus in 2017. Under state law, school districts have three choices in selling land: call for sealed bids, hold a public auction or hire a broker to market the property, an option the Legislature added in 2017.
The town of St. Francisville rezoned the property in 2018 from an institutional zoning to R-2 residential, the same as the adjoining Pecan Grove residential area.