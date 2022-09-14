West Feliciana Parish voters are expected to decide Dec. 10 whether their parish presidents may serve three full terms in office, rather than two.
The Parish Council voted Sept. 12 to call a special election on the question of whether the Home Rule Charter should be amended to allow the parish president to serve three terms of four years.
The council, for the second time in a year, scrapped a proposed election on the question of whether council members should be able to serve three or four consecutive terms.
Elections for council and parish president are scheduled next year, and Council members John Thompson and Melvin Young will have served their limit of two terms by then.
Members Clay Pinson, Justin Metz and Kevin Dreher are now in their first terms.
Parish President Kenny Havard could serve another term regardless of how the voters decide the proposed three-term limit in the December special election.
Young unsuccessfully attempted to have the ordinance calling for an election on the parish president’s terms also scratched from the meeting agenda, but he could not get a second for his motion.
The election ordinance originally called for a four-term limit, but Z. David DeLoach, a member of the commission that wrote the charter, told the council he would support the parish president being able to serve three terms but not four.
The charter commission settled on the two-term limit after considering the effect of unlimited terms on the police jury system that preceded the council-president form of government.
At this time, however, DeLoach said he believes the president should be allowed to serve three terms, pointing out that Havard cannot be vested in the parochial retirement system with just eight years of service.
He also said a parish president might need more than eight years to complete a major improvements program, especially if federal funds are involved.
Sid Pecora also spoke in favor of additional terms, saying Havard is doing a good job and if a parish president is not serving the people the voters can vote him out.
Becky Hilliard spoke against extending the term limit, saying voters approved the charter thinking “the police jury system was over and done with.”
Changing the term limit provision will not be for the benefit of the parish, but will benefit the people seeking the office, Hilliard said.
The council followed the public comments by changing the proposed election question to allow three terms rather than four. Young voted against calling the election.
On another matter, Havard reported that the parish has purchased rights of way needed to replace a low-water crossing and a larger bridge, both on Sligo Road, through the federally funded state bridge replacement program.
State inspectors have closed the low-water bridge. The larger bridge, while it needs to be replaced, has not been closed by the state, Havard said.
The state plans to replace the low-water bridge first, but Havard said he is skeptical of the state’s timetable, given the length of time it took to replace bridges on Peterson Road under the same state program.
In the meantime, the parish has bought two rail cars it will use for a temporary bridge in the newly acquired right of way, he said.