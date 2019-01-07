West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Austin Daniel won't run for re-election in 2019 but instead will retire when his term ends in June 2020.
In a Letter to the Editor sent to The Avocate Monday, Daniel wrote that he believes he will be leaving his office in better shape than it was when he started five terms and 20 years ago.
"West Feliciana is not immune from crime and criminals, but I feel like we have done our job serving and protecting our citizens well," he wrote. "We have school resource officers in every school and we have increased our training pertaining to school related incidents in an effort to ensure a safe environment for our students."
He thanked his employees for their support, and said he would continue working for the community until his retirement date.
"I promise to be a full time sheriff until my retirement date and will not neglect my obligation or duties."