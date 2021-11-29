Christmas in the Country in St. Francisville starts this weekend.
All weekend, pick up a Christmas Clue Card from either the West Feliciana Library or the Historical Society Museum/Visitor Center and help Santa locate his missing reindeer and misfit toys. Solve as many clues as you can and drop the card in the Letters to Santa mailbox at the Town Hall. Make sure you fill out your name and address so Santa can mail you.
Throughout the holiday season, view the Parker Park Christmas trees decorated by the students at Bains Lower Elementary.
Friday, Dec. 3.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: annual wreath sale to benefit the Old Benevolent Society Building, 11738 Ferdinand Street.
5 p.m.: Music On The Porch on the front porch of Town Hall. Choirs from Bains Lower Elementary, Bains Elementary, West Feliciana Middle and West Feliciana High School.
6 p.m.: Mayor will light the town Christmas tree followed by fireworks.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Peep Into Our Holiday Homes along Ferdinand and Royal streets. Houses will be marked with signs. Peep into their front windows to view the holiday decorations.
6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Jingle Bell Mingle along Commerce Street in front of Parker Park. Artists, food and live music. Performers are 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Bucket List and 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The Delta Drifters.
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Living Nativity inside the First Baptist Church, corner of U.S. 61 and La. 10. Cookies, crafts and petting stables.
7 p.m.: Lighting of West Feliciana Hospital. Drive through the lights and decorations from Burnett Road into the hospital campus. Cookies and cocoa available.
Saturday, Dec. 4
7:30 a.m.: Community Prayer Breakfast at the United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall.
8 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Breakfast With Santa. Seatings will be 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Breakfast, crafts, cookie decorating, dance performances, photos and a visit from Santa Claus. Entertainment by the West Feliciana high dancers and cheerleaders. Jackson Hall on Ferdinand Street.
8:25 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.: Anytime Fitness is hosting the Rudolph Run 5K and Donner Dash. 1-mile fun run starting at Town Hall. Music. Best Dressed Award. LifeShare mobile blood donation bus will be set up.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Artists In Parker Park will offer over 50 unique artists and vendors selling woodworks, jewelry, bath products, paintings, food and much more. All items for sale are handmade.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: annual wreath sale. Old Benevolent Society Building, 11738 Ferdinand St.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to Music in the Gazebo in Parker Park with Trey & Lexi.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Friends of the Library Tour Of Homes. Visit four local homes decorated for the Christmas season. Tickets are $30 in advance at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road; Birds of a Feather, 5943 Commerce St.; or eventbrite.com, or $35 on tour day at the homes. (318) 348-6660 or (225) 635-3364 or Friends of the West Feliciana Library Facebook page
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Music in the Gazebo in Parker Park featuring the Main Street Band
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Hymn singing, Methodist Church, Royal Street
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: A Jane Austen Christmas at Audubon State Historic Site/Oakley Plantation. See related story, page XG.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Peep Into Our Holiday Homes along Ferdinand and Royal streets.
6:45 p.m.: Doors open for Sounds Of The Season Concert And Dessert Reception featuring Ivan Griffin at Grace Church and Jackson Hall. Concert at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sounds-of-the-season-concert-2021-tickets-194810141377?aff=ebdssbeac or at the Historical Society Museum on Ferdinand Street. This concert benefits the renovation efforts of the Old Benevolent Society Building on Ferdinand Street.
Sunday Dec. 5
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Artists In Parker Park
Noon to 2 p.m.: Blu Rouge in the Gazebo at Parker Park
2 p.m.: Christmas Parade will roll down Ferdinand and Commerce streets.