"Ready, Set, Experiment" is the 2019-20 theme for the West Feliciana Parish 4-H Clubs at Bains Elementary School, West Feliciana Middle School and West Feliciana High School, which will do a different science experiment at every meeting and explore corresponding careers.
Along with school meetings, 4-H’ers have the opportunity to join project clubs such as Livestock Club, Horse Club, Shooting Sports, Junior Leaders and Sewing Club.
Annual enrollment in 4-H is $5, due by Oct. 31. For updates on West Feliciana 4-H workshops, contests and shows, visit www.facebook.com/W.Feliciana4H. For information, contact Katlin Lucas at (225) 635-3614 or klucas@agcenter.lsu.edu.