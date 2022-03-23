The West Feliciana High School LifeSmarts team won the state LifeSmarts competition March 11.
LifeSmarts, a national consumer program, is in its 28th year and hosted by the Attorney General's Office on the state level.
The competition tests teens in grades 9-12 about personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities.
The goal of LifeSmarts is to create consumer savvy young people who will be well equipped for adult life in today’s complex, global marketplace. As the state victor, West Feliciana advances to the national finals.
Attorney General Jeff Landry offered congratulations to the Saints not only on their victory, but also their knowledge on such important issues as banking, energy, fraud, nutrition, privacy and security.
“The LifeSmarts competition is meant to prepare students to enter the real world as educated and informed young adults,” he said. “These fabulous students represented their parish and our state very well and I wish them the best of luck at the national competition.”