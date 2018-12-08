Two drivers were killed Saturday in a head-on collision in West Feliciana Parish.
Louisiana State Police investigators say Shelby Deal, 29, of Fayette, Mississippi, was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger southbound in the northbound lanes of US Highway 61 around 2 a.m. Saturday.
At the same time, Mary Cagle, 22, of Monroe, was driving northbound on the same highway in a 2016 Honda CRV. The two collided head-on, causing Deal's vehicle to enter the median and become engulfed in flames.
State Police say they are investigating whether impairment was a factor. The crash remains under investigation.