Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Two drivers were killed Saturday in a head-on collision in West Feliciana Parish.

Louisiana State Police investigators say Shelby Deal, 29, of Fayette, Mississippi, was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger southbound in the northbound lanes of US Highway 61 around 2 a.m. Saturday.

At the same time, Mary Cagle, 22, of Monroe, was driving northbound on the same highway in a 2016 Honda CRV. The two collided head-on, causing Deal's vehicle to enter the median and become engulfed in flames.

State Police say they are investigating whether impairment was a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

