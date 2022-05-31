The guitarists and singer-songwriters of the Levee Road Revue brought both familiar sounds and familiar faces to Parker Park on Thursday.
The concert featuring Clay Parker, Eric Schmitt, Denton Hatcher and Ryan Harris was the third Vibe in the Ville 2022 concert series.
The latest St. Francisville festival stretches across nine months and is held at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.
Vibes in the Ville features live music, but it is also a free, family-friendly gathering with food truck offerings and local shopping and crafts vendors.
The folksy melodies of Levee Road Revue created an atmosphere for children playing in the park, dogs sitting with their owners on blankets, and people in lawn chairs relaxing and working up appetites.
Nana's Custom Concessions, a food truck stationed on the park’s perimeter, appears in many areas, but St. Francisville gets the home treatment.
Started by a small group of friends, it is dedicated to the memory of one friend’s mother, Nana, who left a legacy of providing local favorites. “It was a dream that started with Mario after his mom, Nana, passed away,” Stacey White, one of the partners, said. “Everything we do is in honor of her because she was a nice person. We try to sell amazing food, give great customer service, and leave our customers wanting to come back and see us.”
Vibes in the Ville concert series programming is a part of St. Francisville Main Street's festival lineup. The series started in March and will conclude in November. The June event will feature The Remnants. For information and future programming, visit http://stfrancisvillefestivals.com.