St. Francisville native Sally Allen Jones was born in 1916 just 51 years after African Americans gained their freedom and 49 years before the Voting Rights Act guaranteed her right to vote.
History books and newspaper clippings may not have documented the impact of her generation on West Feliciana Parish, but a new digital archive puts her front and center of her community’s history.
Jones’ obituary program is a part of digital record now included in the African American Funeral Programs Collection, which is part of the larger West Feliciana Digital History Archive of the West Feliciana Parish Library.
Funeral programs have longed served a different role in the Black community and churches. Often missed in news clipping, obituaries served as a keepsake and publication of the person’s life and legacy.
They were given out at funeral services and also included the order of the funeral and participants. After the service was over and the loved one was buried, those funeral programs found their place in family Bibles, photo albums and church records.
They are mini-history books marking the impact on the community and churches. Jones worked at St. Francisville Starch Factory until the factory closed and she then worked for the West Feliciana School System in the food services division.
Critically significant, was her decadeslong participation in the Pride of Laurel Hill Chapter 31, Order of Eastern Star.
Library Director Stacie Davis works to preserve history and record because she said it is something in which she is passionate. She secured a grant to create the library’s digital history archive.
Recently, the digital history archive was expanded to include the African American funeral programs.
“They contain so much more information than what's in an obituary,” Davis said. "So, if you go into here, you can search for the PDF, you can open it up, look at it and download that.”
The library has made efforts to aid in restoring history as well as helping local families trace their genealogy. There is a section of books to help those new to genealogy and the library subscribes to databases and archives often used to research family history. “I'm going to add any more specific stuff under African American genealogy,” Davis said. “I enjoy connecting people to their past and it's really fascinating.”
Davis wants to make the funeral collection a community project and she is enlisting volunteers to help collect, scan, and archive the programs. Volunteers contact her at (225) 245-3753. She isn’t from the Feliciana area, but she is determined to help others become acquainted with their own past.
“I don't have family ties here,” she said. “But I love local history and I especially love connecting people to history that's been lost.”
Start your journey into the collection by visiting its page at https://www.wfplibrary.org/post/wfdigitalhistoryarchive-african-american-funeral-programs-collection.