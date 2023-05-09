Sadie hit the red carpet with high hopes for her first puppy prom. Sadie and countless other rescue dogs attended the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society Wags and Whiskers Gala in search of the paths leading to their fur-ever homes.
Animal rescue advocate Jamie Stallone said the big ball held April 29 at Hemingbough served a dual purpose of fundraiser and adoption event. Animals ready for adoption paraded inside and outside the gala and money raised will help support the James L. "Bo" Bryant Animal Shelter.
The gala is attempting a big comeback after years skipped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food and beverages were donated by local businesses and restaurants. A silent auction featured bidding on collectibles, paintings, and other art pieces.
Entertainment included the “Pawty Time” puppy kissing booth, a spinning photo ride, and the music of local band United We Jam.
“The staff at Hemingbough was fantastic and went above and beyond to help make the event a success,” Stallone said. “We will do our best to honor all of our great supporters by continuing to pour our hearts into giving a voice to the voiceless. We and those in our care are truly blessed.”
The West Feliciana animal shelter facility was founded in 2012. Local animal lover James Bryant donated the money to start the construction. Before that time, the group only had a few holding kennels at the parish jail.
The facility includes several kennels for dogs and a large, indoor cat house. The volunteers now can provide a “no-kill” shelter that saves 95% of the stray West Feliciana pet population, as opposed the previous figure of less than 10%.
For more information and to view animals available for adoption, visit https://wfahs.org.