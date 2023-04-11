A stream of worshippers walked the paths of Hemingbough illuminated by streetlights and the sounds of Ava Maria as the sun peaked over the clouds.
The diverse, nondenominational crowd of near 600 flocked to the amphitheater for the outdoor venue’s annual Easter Sunrise service Sunday.
The Rev. Chris Andrews has spoken at so many of these Easter gathering at Hemingbough, he can hardly recall the number. Easter provides people a new opportunity to claim victory.
“Life has us at its mercy and it takes us where it will through our days and yes, the resurrection,” he said. “And the truth of Easter is the trump card that the people of faith lay on the table and say ‘I stand, I stand.’”
Andrews formed Jubilee Pioneers, an ecumenical, open community after serving as a United Methodist Minister for more than 40 years, retiring as pastor of the largest Methodist Church in Baton Rouge.
He has seen the challenges of those decades and used his experience to urge his listeners to reject fear and anxiety and stand firmly on the power of Easter morning. “I challenge you instead of 'Happy Easter' that you greet one another ‘The Lord has risen, the Lord is risen,’” he said. “It's the way that people of faith call and it's that deep resonance of the truth that you eternally know God's love.”
Andrews said the Easter promise is that love is the most powerful reality in the world. He then issued the Easter challenge — conduct your life based on that truth and resolve to live lovingly.
Andrews was joined on the waterside stage by Kelvin Kelly, a track and field athlete, mentor and former missionary to China; Sarah Cage, opera singer and cantor for Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Perpetual Help; and West Feliciana Parish native Ken Dawson who is a praise and worship leader, singer and the retired chief administrative officer and infrastructure director in Ascension Parish.
The Easter sunrise service draws crowds of more than 700 people, but it is likened to having a group of friends over for a holiday gathering. Arlin Dease, owner of Hemingbough, has served as host for 36 years.
The Greek Revival amphitheater and gardens just south of St. Francisville were established in the mid-1980s. Dease had previously restored Mount Hope and Nottoway plantations when he set out to create a new space with an Old-World appeal.
He described the special place as a venue for everything from quiet thoughts to milestone occasions. “All people need time to stop and collect their thoughts, dreams and perspectives,” he said. “Hemingbough provides such a place and has been created for just such a purpose.”