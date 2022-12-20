Laurie Hilldore and Frances Breaux untrimmed a tree and learned a little about the traditions the inhabitants of Oakley Plantation would have practiced in the early 1800s in Louisiana.
The little tree was covered with messages written on paper instead of the colorful ornaments of a Christmas tree.
This cross between a Christmas tree and a fortune cookie was one of the items covered by Susan Caston during an October presentation on the traditions and superstitions of Oakley Manor, the main house of the plantation, which is now a part of Audubon State Historic Site.
Hilldore and Breaux, good friends who traveled from New Orleans to St. Francisville, were hesitant, but eventually pulled a fortune off the tree to ponder what the future has in store. Later, Breaux was blindfolded, and her hand was allowed to fall in one of three bowls containing milk, water and nothing. The forces of the time would have been kind to Breaux, who dipped her hand in the milk.
Caston demonstrated another good-luck practice by mixing a bowl of red beans with seeds from an apple. She explained that times were often rough during the period and the residents of Oakley Manor would have entertained themselves with the positive daydreams of long life and good fortunes.
Oakley Plantation was built in 1815 and now sits on the Audubon State Historic Site. The site is named after artist and naturalist John James Audubon, who stayed in the late summer of 1821 tutoring the daughter of the plantation owners.
The site includes an interpretive center, and guided tours are offered daily of Oakley House. The grounds contain gardens, slave cabins, the barn and the kitchen of the plantation. The park has a nature trail, a covered picnic pavilion seating 50, and an open picnic area seating over 100.
For more information, visit https://audubonstatehistoricsite.wordpress.com.