A school bus driver transporting a half-dozen students in West Baton Rouge Parish was struck by a car Wednesday morning after the bus driver reportedly ran a red light.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of LA 1 and East St. Francis Street when the driver crossed into the path of oncoming traffic and was hit by a car.
School officials said none of the students on board were injured.
Video of the crash shows the bus slowly passing through the intersection after the light turns red. WBRZ reported that police plan to cite the bus driver.
West Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Wes Watts referred questions about the crash to DS Bus Lines, a private contractor the district uses for its bus service.
Jack Holcom, DS Bus Lines' safety director, said the company is reviewing the crash.
He said the company performs background checks for drivers before the start of the school year. The company hasn't has any past problems with the driver involved in the crash, Holcom said.
“I have full confidence DS Bus is going to handle the incident," Watts said.