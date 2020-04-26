A Plaquemine man was killed in a Sunday afternoon fire that engulfed his home after starting in his kitchen, state fire officials said.
Plaquemine firefighters responded to the home around noon in the 58000 block of WW Harleaux Street, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
A spokeswoman for the agency said the man — who wasn't immediately identified — was in his 60s and was found inside his living room. No one else was in the home at the time, she said.
Investigators believe the fire may have been related to cooking but were still reviewing what caused it.
Fire officials said they aren't sure if the home had working smoke detectors and were unable to find any because of the heavy damage and collapsed ceilings.