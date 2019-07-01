A former West Baton Rouge deputy accused of stalking and sexually assaulting multiple women while on duty pleaded guilty Monday to malfeasance in office.

Ben Arceneaux, who resigned from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office after being indicted in December on one count of malfeasance in office, will serve no prison time but will be on probation for two years and is expected to undergo a sexual predator evaluation and adhere to any recommended treatment, said prosecutor Becky Chustz of the West Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office.

Chustz said the judge sentenced Arceneaux to five years in prison, but suspended the sentence.

Chustz worked on a team of prosecutors on the case, and noted that the victim agreed to the plea deal that was reached.

Few details about the allegations and Arceneaux's response have been released publicly, and were redacted from official documents released to media.

One victim claimed that, in January, Arceneaux grabbed her by the neck and hair after forcing her to pull over on a secluded gravel road during a traffic stop, according to The Advocate archives.