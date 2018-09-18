PLAQUEMINE — The man suspected of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man from the back seat of a moving car in Plaquemine last week was arrested early Tuesday.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said Darius Washington, 30, was arrested about 3 a.m. Tuesday in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Payne said that, while the incident is still under investigation, authorities believed the fatal shooting of Travis Washington, who is not related to Darius Washington, might have been a "drug beef."

Man shot, killed by backseat passenger while driving on LA 1 identified by Plaquemine police PLAQUEMINE — Authorities on Thursday were trying to piece together the circumstances leading to a bizarre fatal shooting of a 25-year-old city…

Travis Washington, also of Plaquemine, was shot in the upper back about 10 p.m. Sept. 12. He died later at a Baton Rouge hospital.

Payne said previously that officers found the gun used in the shooting and several small bags of marijuana when they searched Travis Washington's vehicle.

Darius Washington, 23440 Marshall St., was booked Tuesday into the Iberville Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder.

His arrest comes a day after authorities announced the arrests of two other people suspected of conspiring with Darius Washington in the killing.

Jacquel Smith, 18, of New Orleans, was booked Thursday on a count of principal to second-degree murder in the death of Travis Washington. And Larry Grant, 40, 58285 Meriam St., Plaquemine, was booked Saturday into the Iberville Parish Jail on a count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Witnesses told police they saw Travis Washington's vehicle swerve off the road and hit a light pole before crashing into a culvert along the service road on the opposite side of the highway. They then they saw a man hop out the vehicle and run southbound down the service road along La. 1 moments after the crash.

+2 Two booked as accessories in shooting death of man driving vehicle on La. 1 in Plaquemine PLAQUEMINE — An 18-year-old New Orleans woman and a Plaquemine man have been arrested in the slaying last week of a 25-year-old man who author…