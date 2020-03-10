In its latest battle against the beaver, officials in Pointe Coupee will consider raising the bounty on the pesky critters that build stream- and culvert-clogging dams that lead to more flooding.
The Parish Council is voting on an ordinance Tuesday that will raise the bounty per beaver tail by $10, allowing trappers to collect $50 for each one they turn in.
Officials say finding and destroying beaver dams is an expensive and time consuming process. Many times, crews will raze a dam only to find it rebuilt within a few days.
“Beavers are the best engineers you can find,” said Parish President Major Thibaut. "If you eliminate the beavers altogether… it saves us from having to go out.”
The parish has offered the program to trappers the past several years, but Thibaut said he hopes more trappers will participate by giving them a few extra bucks.
Last year, trappers turned in 162 beaver tails, up from just more than two dozen the year before. Officials credit increased advertising of the program.
Aside from alligators, Beavers have few natural predators in Louisiana. They'll build dams on everything from streams and rivers to even bayous with a slight current.
The dams can constrict the flow of water and worsen flooding in farm fields and other areas of the parish when the canals and ditches overflow following heavy rainfall.
The bounty program has reduced the times the parish has had to respond, which has saved money and time, Thibaut said.
"We were able to get more meaningful work done when the time is spent not fooling with beaver dams," he said.
The parish council will vote on the ordinance at its meeting Tuesday evening. Thibaut said the council has already budgeted the money it expects to pay beaver trappers for this year.