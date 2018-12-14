A West Baton Rouge grand jury has indicted two Brusly officers accused of using excessive force on a student in October.

The case came to light in November, after video footage leaked to the media showed what appeared to be former Brusly Police Department officer Anthony "Kip" Dupre beating a student in a school office Oct. 5.

Dupre was indicted on a count of malfeasance in office, which is a felony.

Full view of the scuffle between Dupre and the student is blocked by a desk in the Brusly Middle School office, but Dupre can clearly be seen wrestling the student and slamming him to the ground twice.

There is no audio in the video, but it appears in at least some of the encounter, Dupre rapidly thrusts his arm and shoulder up and down toward the youth, as if punching him, while school staff nervously look on.

A second officer, Dan Cipriano, arrived toward the end of the struggle to get the student in handcuffs and escort him out of the office.

Cipriano was indicted on a count of simple battery, which is a misdemeanor.

Dupre had claimed that the student reached for his weapon during the encounter, and the video appears to show him handing his gun to a staff member while he was on the ground.

Both men were placed on leave immediately following the alleged assault and resigned in November, according to Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux.

The middle school student's attorney, Kwame Asante, said he believes the family will be content knowing the people saw enough evidence of wrongdoing to bring forward charges.

"We are glad the District Attorney's Office moved swiftly and found the charges should be brought before the grand jury," he said. "That being said, it doesn't erase the harm and trauma to the student. He has to continue to relive these events in his mind but our goal is to provide wraparound services that will allow him to live the best life possible."

Asante said the student missed some time from school after the incident but is back in classes now, and is attending counseling. He said the child has some ongoing physical injuries, and the family has not decided whether they will bring legal action against the department or school district.

"For a person who's gone through what he has, he's done well," he said.

The family has met with officials from both the West Baton Rouge Parish School District and Brusly Police Department, and is satisfied with their handling of the situation after-the-fact to ensure a similar incident doesn't happen again, according to Asante.

"Ms. (Doris) Snearl wanted to make sure someone was held responsible for what happened to her grandson," he said.

Lefeaux called for Louisiana State Police to investigate the officers' conduct after the incident, and while their portion of the investigation was completed without arrest earlier this month, the grand jury was ultimately left to judge the facts to determine charges.

Asante previously said the problems started that morning because the boy was assigned to detention for cursing on the playground, then he got into an argument with an administrator over how long he had to be in detention.

The struggle began when the child tried to leave the office, according to Asante.

Dozens of area residents gathered in Brusly in early December to march to Town Hall, where some spoke before local officials at a town council meeting.