After a fifteen-year break, the Pointe Coupee Historical Society is reviving its annual Jazz Brunch major fundraising event on Sunday, April 7, at the LeJeune House in New Roads.
"It's our major fundraiser of the year," said Janet Humphreys, who co-chairs the planning committee with Aimee Moreau. "This will fund our ongoing activities."
LeJeune House, where the fundraiser is being held, was the site of the very first Historical Society Jazz Brunch almost 25 years ago. The grounds feature heritage plants grown in Louisiana gardens before 1860, and the ancient Francois Samson Oak.
The Mike Esnault Trio, with featured vocalist Sarah Robinson, will provide music at the fundraiser. Esnault is Grammy and Emmy Award-winning pianist, composer and recording artist.
Rounding out the trio are bassist Bill Grimes, recently retired from the LSU School of Music as head of the Jazz Studies area, and drummer Troy Davis, who has toured and recorded with hard bop trumpet player Terence Blanchard, and with Monty Alexander.
Esnault and Robinson were most recently seen together in “Manship Theatre Celebrates the Great American Songbook” in Baton Rouge in August 2018.
Robinson has performed professionally with The Lira Ensemble in Chicago, a traditional Polish singing ensemble, and with Musika SamaSama, the Together Concert with Lea Solanga. She performs in various venues in Lafayette.
The mission of the non profit Pointe Coupee Historical Society is to foster interest in history, particularly that of Pointe Coupee Parish. Proceeds from the brunch will be used to start work on the next phase of the Poydras Garden, in front of the Julien Poydras Museum and Arts Center.
LeJeune House, owned by Randy Harelson and Richard Gibbs, is a Louisiana Creole style plantation home, dating back to the early 1800s, and has been featured in Louisiana Life, Southern Living and other publications. Guests will enjoy a tour of the home prior to the brunch.