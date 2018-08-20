BRUSLY — Former mayor Joey Normand is urging the District Attorney's Office in the 18th Judicial District not to work out a plea deal with the person accused of stealing more than $80,000 in traffic fines.

In a letter sent to District Attorney Ricky Ward, Normand said he'd rather the facts of the case be aired in a public trial but also fears it may never reach that point.

"If there is no trial, I fear one of two results," Normand wrote in the Aug. 15 letter. "On one hand, a weak case will be presented to a completely confidential grand jury resulting in a no true bill or on the other hand a complete case will be presented which will result in a true bill followed by a weak plea agreement which will be nothing more than a tiny slap on the wrist for the offender."

Normand on Monday confirmed the letter's authenticity, saying he sent it because he and other residents feel the investigation is taking too long.

"Frequently at council meetings people ask where this is going," he said. "I haven't gotten a response, nor do I expect to."

Ward on Monday refrained from making any direct comments related to Normand's assertions in the letter since the matter is still an ongoing investigation.

But in an email Ward did say, "…if the investigation results in the finding of sufficient evidence that connects anyone to the missing money, I will prosecute them!"

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office also launched an investigation into the missing revenue along with the town of Brusly after an annual audit in March initially revealed $48,200 in cash deposits from traffic fines was missing.

$50,000 and rising: Brusly, West Baton Rouge officials investigating missing traffic fine cash BRUSLY — Town officials and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have launched parallel investigations into more than $50,000 of missi…

That report, which tracked the town's financial practices between July 1, 2016, and June 30, 2017, stated certain cash receipts from traffic fines were marked as paid by employees but the cash was never deposited in the bank.

Much of the suspected illegal practice occurred during Normand's tenure in office.

Kevin Cyrus, captain of the detectives division for the Sheriff's Office, said Monday investigators now believe more than $80,000 is missing, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

"Additional investigative entities have been involved," Cyrus said, "(and) a person in question has retained legal counsel."