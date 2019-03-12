Iberville Parish has become the latest in a long line of local governments filing suit against doctors and pharmaceutical companies claiming the influx of opioid prescriptions and addictions has put a strain on services.
Iberville’s suit, filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge, mirrors the claim many other governments have made — namely that the misinformation in marketing and over-distribution of opioid drugs by manufacturers and doctors to treat chronic pain over the last two decades led to a man-made public health crisis.
Iberville claims citizens are calling 911 relating to an overdose every two hours, and that the epidemic has put a further strain on services like foster care, the parish jail and workers compensation.
Parish president Mitchell Ourso said the council decided on joining the ranks with scores of others who have filed suit in part after a council presentation last summer about the impact of opioid use from local stakeholders.
The parish coroner, Dr. James Grace, said Friday that the number of deaths his office has confirmed were overdose-related has jumped from three in 2013 to 10 in 2018.
“We have seen an uptick in deaths related to these drugs specifically, and I think this mirrors the issue we’re seeing nationwide,” Grace said.
Aside from fatal overdoses, Grace said, his office is handling an increasing number of mental health distress calls that are drug-related.
He estimated at the parish council presentation last year that about 70 percent of the mental health cases were the result of drug use.
“It’s a mix but we’re certainly seeing more fentanyl, heroin and oxycontin,” Grace said. “Certainly we still have the tranquilizers and cocaine and amphetamines, they’re still popular, but these opioids have really increased.”
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said a crackdown on the flow of opioids across the country has meant a decrease in the number of opioid prescriptions in the area. But, he said, illegal use is still on the rise.
He said treating users who have overdosed is costly to the parish, noting that training first responders to identify and handle a drug overdose are costs the sheriff’s office bears.
“The drug epidemic has come in waves, first it was prescription opioids and now heroin and fentanyl is on the rise,” Stassi said.
The lawsuit names pharmaceutical companies Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Cephalon Inc., Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Allergan PLC, Insys Therapeutics Inc., McKesson Corporation, Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and Anda Inc. as defendants. It further accuses individuals John Kapoor, Michael Babich, Alec Burlakoff, Joseph Rowan and Karen Hill, all of whom where at some point executives in the defendant companies.