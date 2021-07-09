Two West Baton Rouge community centers will be time traveling to the prehistoric period when one of the largest traveling dinosaur museums rolls into town.
Texas-based traveling museum, Dinosaur George, will be setting up a display of more than 150 prehistoric artifacts, including several dinosaur skeletons and other fossils from across the world.
The event is free and open to the public between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 14 at the Port Allen community center on Jefferson Avenue and the Erwinville Community Center on Rougon Road. No tickets or reservations are necessary.
Experts will also be on hand to answer dino-related questions. The museum will also provide guides and scavenger hunts for students in grades 6 and under.
Judy Boyce, who helped bring in the museum for the West Baton Rouge Parish parks and recreation department, said she had been looking for a summer education program related to dinosaurs when she discovered the museum.
“I was just looking for something really special and different,” she said.
Along with the museum, there will also be informative lectures about dinosaurs on July 13. Those events are at 10 a.m. in Port Allen and 1 p.m. in Erwinville.
More information about the events is available at 225-931-8175.