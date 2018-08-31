JARREAU — Pointe Coupee sheriff's deputies are on the hunt for whoever's been sneaking into a local cemetery and stealing metal vases and picture frames off of gravesites.
Sheriff Bud Torres said he hasn't pinpointed an exact time when bandits trespassed onto the Chenal Cemetery and tampered with headstones and snatched the items but he believes the thefts happened within the past 30 days.
"We got a few complaints from individuals who walked through the graveyard and saw some of their items have been removed," Torres said.
Torres said thieves appeared interested in any bronze or similar type metal object that could be removed from headstones, like vases and picture frames, which they sell to salvage yards or hock at pawn shops.
"We've spoken to some of the reputable salvage yards and they're telling us they don't purchase brass vases from people because they know they're often stolen," he said. "So these folks could be melting the stuff down or selling them to un-reputable salvage yards or pawn shops."
So far, Torres said, the rash of robberies have only been reported at the Chenal Cemetery which is located along La. 414 in Jarreau.
The cemetery is owned by The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland.
Fr. Todd Lloyd said robberies at the cemetery have always been an issue, but in the past have mostly just been thieves stealing flowers off headstones.
"Unfortunately, people don't have much respect for other peoples' family markers," Lloyd said. "I'm heartbroken for our parishioners. It looks like this was a group of people who stole a lot at once."
Lloyd also didn't have a count on how many gravesites had been targeted. He described the cemetery as a large open area with no locked gates that could have made it a little more difficult for thieves to trespass.
The sheriff's office on Tuesday asked the community to get involved through a Facebook post seeking information that could help them catch the perpetrators.
Torres said the post has already garnered a lot of attention although none leading to an arrest yet.
"These are probably individuals who are hard up for cash in some way and are looking to get it anyway they can," he said Friday. "We've got some leads, but still working the investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pointe Coupee 9-1-1 Dispatch Center at (225) 694-3737 or the sheriff office's criminal investigation division during business hours at (225) 638-5445.