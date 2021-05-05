The former mayor of White Castle, who was accused of illegally reimbursing himself more than $2,000 while in office, pleaded no contest Wednesday to a felony corruption-related charge following a state investigation.
Gerald Jermarr Williams, 40, was arrested in April for filing false public records, illegal use of moveable and malfeasance in office following a state investigation into his time in office.
He pleaded no-contest to only the malfeasance in office charge Wednesday. The district attorney’s office agreed to drop the other charges in exchange for Williams’ plea.
The deal allows the former embattled mayor to avoid prison but will require him to serve three years on probation.
The charges stem from a state investigation by the Attorney General’s Office that found Williams in 2018 had reimbursed himself $2,233 in late 2017, despite the city’s auditor and attorney saying he shouldn’t have been paid that amount.
Williams later attempted to pay the money back a year later, officials said.
He declined to comment as he was leaving the courthouse with his attorney.
This story will be updated.