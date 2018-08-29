ADDIS — Residents on the west side of the Mississippi River expressed mixed feelings Wednesday about the state's plan to widen Interstate 10 between the Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/12 split, with many saying the project will definitely address traffic issues in Baton Rouge.

But as for their daily traffic woes along La. 1 in West Baton Rouge, that's another matter.

"Our main problem is getting hung up every day just trying to get to the bridge," said Brusly resident Jennifer Lee. "We recently had to turn down the development of two new subdivisions over here because there's so much traffic."

Lee's comment came after officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development gave a 30-minute presentation on the expansion project at Wednesday's public meeting — the second the state is hosting on the project this week.

In his address to the nearly 200 people who showed up, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson called the project the state's "regional approach" to address the Baton Rouge Metro area's mounting traffic issues.

The project includes new lanes being added in each direction along the 3.5-mile corridor between the new bridge and I-10/12 split.

An additional lane is also being added in West Baton Rouge in both directions along I-10 between the new bridge and La. 415 in Port Allen.

And the consolidation of the Washington and Dalrymple exits in Baton Rouge did garner some praise from the west side residents attending the meeting.

"No, it won't really do a lot in terms of helping us get to the bridge, but it's going to help a lot once we get on it and over it," said Linda Johnson, a Plaquemine resident."I plan my life around that bridge. Now I'll be able to plan it a little better."

The bottle-necking and pile-ups in Baton Rouge have a rippling effect on the west side, with traffic backing up on a daily basis along La. 1, which funnels traffic onto the Mississippi River bridge.

A huge chunk of that traffic is contributed by the daily operations of the score of petrochemical plants in West Baton and Iberville parishes.

Jennifer Lee's husband, Bobby, thinks it's going to take a new bridge over the Mississippi River or at least a looping system between La. 1 and Highway 415 in West Baton Rouge to ease the traffic woes westside residents are now dealing with.

"I think if we had one more lane crossing over the bridge, that might help a little," Bobby Lee said. "If they're not going to do that, it's not really going to help any."

The I-10 widening is scheduled to start next year and take 5-7 years to finish. DOTD officials said previously the construction will occur in phases with at least three lanes of traffic open during the various phases.

"We're hoping the project starts but it's going to cause some headaches throughout the region," Addis Mayor David Toups said. "But to have the benefits you have to go through the process of construction."