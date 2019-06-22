Two people are injured after a pickup truck struck the horses they were riding in Port Allen at about 9 p.m. Saturday night, State Police said.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the incident occurred at Section Road near Rougon in Port Allen. State Police were on the scene investigating at 9:50 p.m.
An initial investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on LA Highway 620 and struck two horses and their riders traveling in the same direction, Scrantz said. Both horses were killed in the wreck.
One rider is in critical condition and another is moderately injured, according to Scrantz. They have been transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. Scrantz said the truck driver was not injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.