After the new parish president promised to review all contracts with Pointe Coupee Parish government, the parish council could has approved a new bulky waste and whitegoods contractor — but not without questions on the proposed company's experience that necessitated two special meetings on the issue.
The council voted 6-2 Tuesday to use LaCour Trucking Service instead of Lionel Boudreaux Trucking LLC and four other companies. Boudreaux Trucking has held the parish contract for the last 13 years.
Ultimately, the decision came down to price and service, Parish President Major Thibaut said.
Under a 3-year contract, LaCour Trucking will provide twice-monthly bulky waste and white goods pickup at roughly $15,000 a month, a number that is nearly the same as that Boudreaux charged for its once-a-month service.
Nevertheless, council members Edward "Pop" Bazile and Charles Watkins voted against LaCour Trucking. They took issue with LaCour Trucking’s lack of experience in hauling waste, and the fact the company is currently without a state contractor’s license.
Those objections were aired at a June 25 special meeting that lasted close to an hour, but the issues appeared to have been ironed out for most part Tuesday, when the second special meeting on the matter lasting only 15 minutes, including a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Bazile questioned why the council members weren’t made aware of Thibaut’s request for proposal and vetting process until it came time for the president to recommend a contractor.
During the June 25 meeting, Thibaut said it is in his power as the parish president to examine contracts — something he said he would be doing across the board when he took office in January. He said his team of department heads took the lead on the bulky waste contractor search.
Bazile also questioned the legality of a vendor operating without a state contracting license. Although Thibaut assured the council his research had shown many parishes do so and it's not a mandate, he added a line to the contract saying LaCour Trucking would need to obtain a license within 30 days of approval.
Before the meeting Tuesday, Thibaut had said the recommendation is part of a bigger move afoot to clean up the litter, debris and drainage issues troubling the parish.
“We believe by twice-a-month coverage in picking up debris it will help with beautifying but also with drainage,” he said. “When we have these big storms and rain events you ride around and send drainage crews out there, nine times out of 10 it’s debris that’s in the ditches or in the roadside that’s clogging up a culvert.”
The previous contractor, Lionel Boudreaux, said he wasn’t aware the parish was searching for a new provider until he was approached recently to come up with a better price to stay competitive.
He said his contract was initially set to expire Dec. 31, but the then-police jury government extended the contract to give the parish council time to come up with a longer-term plan. That extension expired Monday, leaving the parish without a bulky waste contractor.
“I know I couldn’t do this job for less than I was already getting so I don’t know how they came up with this guy and the price they did and how he’s going to do the same type of work twice a month,” Boudreaux said before Tuesday’s meeting. “Common sense should tell people it’s just not possible.”
In addition to the new waste contractor and the new garbage contract negotiated in February, come July 12, the parish will start a twice-weekly litter cleanup program using parish jail inmates. The program will be funded in its first year by savings from switching from Republic Services to Pelican Waste for the garbage pickup contract, Thibaut said, and by donations.
The parish did previously have a litter program but it was in partnership with the court. Defendants who didn’t or couldn’t pay their fines could choose to spend a certain number of hours picking up litter instead, but its participation was inconsistent, Thibaut said.
“We’re trying to clean up the parish so we’re starting a litter program, we have a better garbage provider, we’re doing a better job on drainage work and we’re getting things done,” Thibaut said before Tuesday’s meeting. “Are we perfect? No. But are we making progress? Yes.”