West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Wes Watts blames himself after a 10-year renewal for a property tax failed by a single vote during Saturday’s election.
Watts thinks he didn’t do a good enough job on explaining the importance of the 15-mill property tax and how not having the estimated $8.6 million in annual revenue it would generate severely cripples the school system.
“This would be a huge hit,” Watts said Monday. “We’d lose a lot of positions and have to reduce teacher salaries, which we worked hard to get to a competitive place.”
Complete but unofficial results show it failing on a 974-973 vote during Saturday’s election. Voter turnout was around 11%.
Two more yes votes is all it needed to remain in place until 2033, or just a single person changing their vote. That could make Watts' job a little easier when he and the School Board place it on the ballot again in the near future.
“This is why we typically do renewals a year in advance,” Watts said. “This wouldn’t impact us until the 2024 budget year since it doesn’t currently end until 2023. The people of this parish support our schools. I don’t think this is a reflection of their lack of support for our teachers or schools.”
“I just didn’t do a good enough job getting the message out on what this is about,” he added.
The property tax is dedicated to modernizing and upgrading facilities and supports teacher salaries. Watts thinks voters may have been confused by the influx of one-time use money the district recently received from the federal government related to pandemic aid and think the district has a stockpile of money at its disposable.
“That extra money is dedicated and we can’t use it for our operational budget,” he explained.
The failed renewal tax accounts for approximately 20% of the district’s overall operating budget.