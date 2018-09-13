PLAQUEMINE — Authorities are trying to piece together the circumstances leading up to a bizarre fatal shooting along La. 1 Wednesday night.
Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said Thursday investigators believe the victim, a Plaquemine man in his early 20s, was shot by a passenger riding in the back seat of the victim's car as he was driving northbound on La. 1 around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses told police they saw the victim's vehicle swerve off the road, shearing past a light pole before crashing into a culvert along the service road on the opposite side of the highway. First responders initially thought the man was bleeding from injuries sustained in the crash, but were shocked to find the blood was coming from a bullet wound in the victim's upper back.
The victim was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital where he later died, Payne said.
Authorities have yet to release the victim's name.
Payne said witnesses reported seeing a man hop out the vehicle and run southbound down the service road along La. 1 moments after the vehicle crashed. The police chief said there was also a female riding in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. The female, who is from New Orleans, is in police custody but not cooperating, Payne said Thursday morning.
No charges have been filed yet, Payne said.
"She will likely be charged as a principal," Payne said. "It appears that the passenger in the backseat reached over and shot the victim between the neck and shoulder, with the gun pointed downward. That's what caused him to run off the road."
Upon their initial search of the victim's vehicle, Payne said officers found the gun that was used in the shooting and several small bags of marijuana.