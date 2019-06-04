The second suspect in the shooting murder of a 14-year-old Plaquemine boy turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested DeAndrea Cain, 18, on Monday and the second suspect, JaMarkus Collins, 20, turned himself in Tuesday morning, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.
Investigators believe Cain and Collins shot through the walls of Jonathon Tobias' home the night of April 23, striking him in the neck. Tobias was not the intended target of the shooting, but authorities described the attack as an ongoing "tit for tat" between two groups in the community.
"We're asking these young people to put the guns down... this is not the community we want, and this is not the type of community we have," Stassi said.
Collins was arrested on a count of second-degree mruder and Cain on a count of principal to second-degree murder.